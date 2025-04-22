Neighbors in LGBTQ Community Reflects on Pope Francis' Legacy of Inclusion

Eliane Barr mourns the passing of Pope Francis, praising his inclusive approach.

She recalls his “Who am I to judge?” comment as a turning point for LGBTQ acceptance in the Church.

Barr hopes the next pope continues Francis' legacy of empathy, inclusion, and acknowledgment of the Church’s past.

"I have really been mourning his loss."

Eliane Barr is the co-owner of Strange Matter Coffee — an inclusive space for LGBTQ neighbors.

"Because he is someone our community looks to," Barr said.

An inclusive community, Barr says, that Pope Francis also tried to foster before his passing.

"Very early in his papacy, I remember a press conference or speech he gave where, in summary, he said, ‘Who am I to judge?’”

A message he delivered in response to questions about gay priests in the Catholic Church — laying a foundation for greater inclusion within the faith.

"And that became a really big touchstone for a lot of gay people, a lot of people in the LGBTQ community, because that is what we hope for," Barr said.

Barr says Pope Francis’ approach to social issues — including gay marriage and the inclusion of LGBTQ individuals — made important strides, and she hopes that continues with the next pope.

"So I would hope to see leadership that isn't afraid to acknowledge the darker moments in the Church’s history and builds on what leadership can look like," Barr said.

She hopes the 135 members eligible to choose the next pope will agree.

"It is my hope that the cardinals in the conclave will choose someone as his replacement who honors his legacy of service and empathy," Barr said.

