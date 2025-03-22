Neighbors Honor Legacy of Rosie the Riveter

On March 21, neighbors like Kristin Howard honor the legacy of Rosie the Riveter.

On March 21, neighbors like Kristin Howard celebrate the legacy of Rosie the Riveter.

"I knew the concept of the 'yes, we can' idea, but it's one of those things—you don't know what you don't know," Kristin Howard said.

Women who joined the workforce during World War II.

"All of these women put everything down that was in front of them to go to work and help support the country," Howard said.

Supporting their families in traditionally male roles. Now, another generation supports them.

"I am here today supporting my grandmother, Delphine Klaput. An original Rosie the Riveter," Howard said.

"The first time I went into the plant where I worked, I looked around and thought to myself, 'What did I get myself into?'" Delphine Klaput said.

Klaput dropped out of high school in the early 1940s and worked at an aircraft plant to support her family. Other Rosies at the ceremony did the same.

"I appreciate people thinking we did something great, but in my mind, I don't think we did. We just did what we were there for," Klaput said.

But to the neighbors—women of all ages telling their stories—that legacy has a lasting impact today, especially for Howard.

"It really made me realize and kind of step up that I want to do more. So every time I have the chance to give back, I do," Howard said.

