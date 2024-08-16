Neighbors could opt into solar energy with the proposed requirement from legislation

Senate Bills 152 and 153 aim would require electric providers to connect with a solar park similar to this one and provide neighbors who opt in a credit on their electric bill.

Video shows Sierra Club advocate pushing for solar panels but also why electric companies may be concerned

"This is just a terrific spot in east Lansing that is serving people in the community in many different ways."

The Community's Solar Park on Burcham Drive generates solar for BWL and allows customers to buy a panel for 25 years for 366 dollars.

In return, they'll receive a 26-dollar credit on their electric bill each year.

Sustainable energy supporter Anne Woiwode says she wants to participate.. but because of where she lives, she can't join in.

"Because I am a consumer energy customer and as a result, we don't have that option," Woiwode said.

Consumer's Energy does have some of those parks around the state, but not by her home in Leslie, or elsewhere in our neighborhoods.

"People who don't have the wealth or the capacity to put on a solar array or are renters so they are not in a capacity to put one on their house that they too can have the opportunity that other people have to invest in themselves."

And that's what Senate Bills 152 and 153 aim to do.

It would require electric providers to connect with a solar park similar to this one and provide neighbors who opt in a credit on their electric bill.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Tracy Wimmer says the federal government awarded the state 156 million dollars as part of the solar for all program.

She said in that funding, there was nothing about requiring electric companies to opt into a solar park owned by a third party.

"This legislation completely misses the mark while putting Michigan's clean energy transformation at risk and raising the costs for everyone."

And the company offers community solar programs but not near our neighbors which is why she is pushing back.

"It's important for people who care about climate change and the environment to speak up and fight back," Woiwode said.

The bill still needs to be passed by the Senate and the House before it is enacted.

