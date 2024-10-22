Neighbor uplifting youth in our neighborhoods being awarded by the State

LaShaunta Waller, an Air Force veteran and founder of A Garden of Hope, is being recognized by Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her service to the community.

The Governor Service Awards honor individuals for their work towards volunteerism, service, and philanthropy in their community.

Video shows Waller telling me her experience, her reason, and what this award means to her.

Airforce veteran LaShaunta Waller finds giving back to her community a part of herself.

"If the military teaches you anything else, it teaches you service before self," Waller said.

She remembered that when we face hardship,

"Someone had came in and vandalized the entire house with profanity on the wall," Waller said.

We can turn something bad into good.

"We created A garden of hope with the mindset that we would potentially service the same people that tried to do us wrong," Waller said.

Her non-profit, A Garden of Hope leads youth on a 5-month STEM and agriculture-based program, teaching them life skills—and building them up.

"We teach them home education, we expose them to the basic auto mechanics: to put fluids in your car, how to change a tire," Waller said.

After completing the program, she offers a scholarship of up to 10,000 dollars.

"It's bigger than just the youth. In my mind, I envision us focusing on the community and the youth just happens to be the liaison," Waller said.

And it's her dedication to helping her community that caught the eye of State officials. Waller was being awarded the state's Outstanding National Service Impact Award, one of the 38 being recognized by the Governor.

"This is the highest honor the state of Michigan can give to any individual, and the governor directly hands them the award," Kolt said.

Robert Kolt, chairperson of the Michigan Community Service Commission, says the Governor Service Awards honor people in our neighborhoods for their commitment to volunteerism, service, or philanthropy.

"We hope with the award people can share what they do and inspire and encourage others," Kolt said.

It's what Waller hopes she and others in our neighborhoods continue to do.

"I feel like having a non-profit is an extension of that commitment," Waller said.

The 2024 Governor's Service Awards will take place on November 14 at the Detroit Opera House.

