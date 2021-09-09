Watch
MSP, Latino community leaders discuss policing and building relationships

Michigan State Police along with immigrant rights organizations gave an overview of policy changes and program implementations to enhance relations between police and the Latino communities Thursday.

MSP joined individuals from the Latino-serving community organizations for a community conversation about building bridges between troopers and immigrants Thursday at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan in Grand Rapids.

MSP officials say the purpose of the policy changes and program implementations is to ensure troopers are enforcing the law in a “professional, just and non-discriminatory manner.”

