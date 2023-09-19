Moms push for passage of new bills to protect domestic violence survivors

Monday, The Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action hosted a press conference

They pushed for the passage of new bills which would restrict domestic violence convicts from possessing firearms

They say these bills would protect survivors from revenge attacks by abusers

People gathered all across Michigan Monday, to discuss new bills intended to protect victims of domestic gun violence.

The Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action met to push for the passage of a package of bills. SB 471-472 and HB 4945-4946 would prohibit anyone convicted of domestic violence from purchasing or possessing firearms for eight years after their sentence.

Current law in Michigan stops felony domestic convicts from possessing firearms. These bills include misdemeanor domestic violence convicts as well.

They also restrict convicts from possessing firearms for eight years, to give victims time to protect themselves from abusers.

Speakers shared their personal experiences and stories of survival, saying these bills are important by preventing revenge situations from abusers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook