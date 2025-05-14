Mid-Michigan communities could turn to state funding for essential local infrastructure projects

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan neighbors impacted by local infrastructure projects could be saved by local lawmakers requesting funding for those projects.



Voters in mid-Michigan are rejecting tax increases, making it difficult for municipalities to fund critical local projects.

State lawmakers, hearing from their neighbors, are introducing projects that they say could benefit neighborhoods.

Lawmakers from both parties are now requesting state funds for projects such as a new jail and drainage repairs, citing public safety and financial strain.

Voters across mid-Michigan sent a clear message in May's election - tax increases will be a tough sell in the current economic climate.

Multiple municipalities have seen tax proposals fail repeatedly at the ballot box.

"We've voted no on this before," said one local resident.

These rejections have forced organizations like St. Johns schools and Eaton County to reconsider their approaches, while other communities grapple with how to fund necessary improvements.

"Well, I've been to the jail at Jackson County, and we need a new jail," said Republican Representative Kathy Schmaltz.

Schmaltz is among several lawmakers who have requested state funding to help finance local projects. She's seeking $54.4 million for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office - a project that voters have rejected three times.

"All of these proposals affect everybody. We talk about the jail, public safety issue, that's really affects everybody," Schmaltz said.

The jail isn't the only financially challenging project impacting local communities.

"It is a financial strain on everyone that lives in that drain district," said Democratic Representative Angela Witwer.

Delta Township residents face a nearly $30 million bill to replace intercounty drainage pipes. Witwer has requested $10 million in state funding to help ease the burden on local government and residents.

"It is their tax dollars that they pay into the state, and I like to bring them back things," Witwer said.

These funding proposals will now be considered by the state's appropriations committee, though there's no guarantee they will move forward.

I will continue monitoring whether these projects receive approval.

State lawmakers now have to disclose legislative spending projects. The requests, listed by each lawmaker, are publicly available for neighbors to see here.

