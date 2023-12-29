Michigan's redistricting commission will hold elections in early January

Three members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission have resigned

The commission will hold an election on Jan. 3 to fill these positions

Earlier this month, a three-judge panel found that race improperly factored into setting 13 Detroit-area district boundaries

(Transcript from full broadcast segment)

Three members of Michigan's redistricting commission have resigned, and now it's looking to fill those empty seats in early January.

Commissioners M.C. Rothhorn (D), Douglas Clark (R), and Dustin Witjes (D) have all stepped down from the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, which is made up of Republican, Democrat, and Independent citizens, tasked with drawing electoral district boundaries.

The Michigan Secretary of State announced in a press release that an election will be held January 3 to fill these positions.

These resignations come after a three-judge panel found that the the boundaries of 13 Detroit-area seats, all held by Democrats, must be redrawn due to illegal influencing by race.

The election will be live-streamed on social media, where three applicants will be randomly selected.

