Michigan volunteer finds purpose connecting with fellow seniors through companion program

Bridgette Adams dedicates just a few hours each day to visiting seniors, but those moments have transformed both her life and the lives of those she serves. For two years, Adams has volunteered as a senior companion, engaging in simple conversations, playing bingo and reading to residents.

"I talk to just about everyone there," Adams said.

One of her favorite activities involves reading to a resident who particularly enjoyed their time together.

"I had one gal that really liked me to read daily bread to her and I enjoyed that," Adams said.

The seniors she visits have given her an endearing nickname that always makes her smile.

"Some of them call me the kid," Adams said. "I'm 65."

Adams discovered the volunteer opportunity online and quickly realized its impact extended beyond helping others.

"Once we got started I realized how much it enlightened my life," Adams said.

The program has gained official recognition from Michigan's leadership. Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November 19 as Senior Companion Volunteer Day, highlighting the importance of senior-to-senior connections.

Carol Woods, the program's executive director, emphasized the significance of the governor's proclamation.

"Today is senior companion day that has been proclaimed by the governor," Woods said. "Which is seniors working with seniors, just so there's communication and they feel there's somebody there and someone is caring about them."

For Adams, the volunteer work provides daily motivation and purpose, especially on difficult days when her own health challenges make leaving home a struggle.

"Every morning, it gives me something to look forward to," Adams said.

Even when physical limitations make volunteering challenging, Adams pushes through because she knows others are counting on her presence.

"I know so-and-so is looking for me to me coming for whatever reason so I make it out there and then I'm happy I did," Adams said. "I feel much better once I get up there."

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program welcomes new volunteers aged 55 and older. Interested individuals can contact Carol at 517-887-6116 or visit www.rsvp-lansing.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

