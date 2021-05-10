Michigan Treasury: Remember to file taxes before May 17 deadline

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Treasury reminded taxpayers Monday that state individual income tax returns are due in a week.

State individual income tax returns must be submitted electronically or sent through the U.S. Postal Service before midnight on Monday, May 17.

That’s the same deadline as the one set for federal income tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service.

“There is still time to file a return or make a payment,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in a news release Monday. “Taxpayers who owe taxes should be sure to make their payments on time to avoid penalties and interest. I encourage those taxpayers who may be owed a refund to not wait to file their returns. Every dollar helps right now as we navigate these extraordinary times.”

Information about electronic filing and direct deposit – which was done by more than 86% of Michigan taxpayers last year – can be found here.

Individuals who e-file typically receive their refunds about two weeks after receiving confirmation that the tax return was accepted by the state of Michigan.

Taxpayers can pay their outstanding tax balance here.

Those who need more time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request an extension to Oct. 15, 2021.