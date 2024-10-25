Michigan to provide free contraceptive in November for neighbors

Michigan launches 'Take Control of Your Birth Control' program in November for free contraception access.

Program includes over-the-counter birth control and emergency contraception.

Over 100 community organizations statewide participating to ensure wide access.

Current Plan First program offers free contraception for low-income individuals and families.

Officials highlight the importance of contraception for women's physical and emotional well-being and life choices.

"I always want to be the voice and advocacy for women's health."

Dr. Brian Tesler serves women in our neighborhoods who need help getting contraceptives. he says he's noticing a staggering issue.

"Women's health is an area that needs attention," Dr. Tesler said.

He tells me that women being able to find contraception can be a big concern in our neighborhoods.

"We want to support them and give them the right access to things and the right support to get to things," Dr. Tesler said.

And the state has a temporary new program to help during November called Take Control of your Birth Control.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian the program will give free access to contraception including over-the counter birth control and emergency contraception.

"We are working with community organizations around the state, over a 100 signed up to participate and in every region of the state so every can have access."

She says women who don't have access to contraception when they want it can have serious effects.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH DR. NATASHA BAGDASARIAN

FULL INTERVIEW WITH MDHHS

"Physical health and emotional well-being but also it can really impact decisions you make about education or about your workplace."

Already in the state of Michigan is a program called Plan First, which provides free contraception for single person making less than about $30,000

For a family of four, the income limit for that coverage is about $60,000.

