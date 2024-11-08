Michigan state house transitions to Republican majority after election

Michigan's state House of Representatives will transition to a Republican majority after recent elections.

Republican Speaker of the House-elect Matt Hall plans to focus on road funding and education.

Both parties express the need for bipartisan cooperation to achieve legislative goals.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer emphasizes shared priorities like costs, roads, housing, and economic development when looking at working together to get things done.

After Tuesday's election, the state House of Representatives will have a Republican majority after the new year.

"I don't think we should play it safe. I think we should take risks," Hall said.

Republican and Speaker of the House-elect Matt Hall told me he has plans to move legislation on road funding and education when he transitions.

"We should push hard to get things done," Hall said.

But with Democratic leadership in the Senate and Governor seat, Hall knows that it will mean working together on both sides of aisle to get things done for our neighbors.

"I'll expect the democrats will come with their priorities and I'll come with my priorities and when there's agreement then we'll move bills," Hall said.

And being in the minority can making passing legislation hard. Democratic minority floor leader-elect Ranjeev Puri says he has a robust agenda planned that he know will need republican support to pass.

"We are willing to reach across the aisle and do and be productive the needs of Michiganders all over the state, of all political persuasions," Puri said.

And the other chambers are big component of working to get things done.

In a statement, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she looks forward to working with the new majority state house and quote "Let's keep centering our shared priorities—costs, roads, housing, economic development—and make Michigan a better state to live, work, and invest."

Hoping the new year brings a new era of bipartisanship.

The newly elected legislators will be sworn in on January 1st.

