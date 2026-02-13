Doris Copedge has spent her entire life in Lansing, raising her family and building deep roots in the community she loves.

Michigan's FY27 budget proposal includes property tax relief for approximately 335,000 seniors, offering $345 in annual savings for households making $71,000 or less.

Lansing retiree Doris Copedge, who taught for over 40 years, says property taxes on her nearly four-decade-owned home have become a burden on her fixed income.

AARP supports the proposal as Michigan's 65-and-older population continues growing, emphasizing the need to help seniors stay in their homes



"I love Lansing—wonderful place to have a family," Copedge said.

After teaching in the Lansing School District for over 40 years, Copedge retired and continues paying taxes on the home she's owned for nearly four decades. But as a retiree on a fixed income, those property taxes have become increasingly challenging.

WATCH: LOCAL IMPACT TO PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX CREDIT FOR RETIREES

Michigan seniors could save $345 annually under new property tax relief proposal

"When it comes to retirees, it can be a burden, especially being on a fixed income," Copedge said.

Relief may be on the horizon. The state's FY27 budget proposal provides targeted relief to approximately 335,000 seniors across the state.

Under the plan, state officials say the tax credit would provide savings of $345 per year for households making $71,000 or less annually.

When asked about the potential savings, Copedge remained cautiously optimistic.

"Well as they say, any little bit helps. It's a good start," Copedge said.

Rich Howard with AARP says the proposal represents meaningful progress for older residents and could be part of a broader solution to help seniors remain in their communities.

"We are encouraged by any proposal that would give relief to seniors," Howard said. "The 65 and older population is growing and we got to do what we can so people can stay in their homes."

Copedge hopes the plan will expand to help as many neighbors as possible.

"It's good that they are thinking of ways to help retirees, to help lower or not have to pay out so much on property taxes and helping retirees and seniors in general," Copedge said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.