Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan Senate votes to exempt graduations from state order that restricts crowd sizes

items.[0].image.alt
Andreas Rentz
<p>BONN, GERMANY - JULY 04: Students throw up their graduate caps during the 11th celebrations of the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universitaet on July 4, 2015 in Bonn, Germany. This year, 780 women and 293 men finished their studies successfully. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)</p>
Fake school nets 21 arrests in fake visa sting
Posted at 1:41 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:41:06-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A split Michigan Senate on Wednesday voted to exempt high school graduation ceremonies from the state’s order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans who control the chamber supported the bill that was sent to the GOP-led House, while all but one Democrat opposed it.

Under the state health department’s order, 1,000 people can be in outdoor stadiums with a fixed seating capacity of up to 10,000 — 1,500 if it is a bigger arena. At indoor arenas, the limit is 375 — or 750 if the fixed seating capacity is more than 10,000.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.