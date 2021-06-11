Michigan Senate approves driver's license extension bills

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate has approved the extended deadline for expired driver’s licenses, state IDs, and car registrations in the state. The new renewal date is September 30.

"By extending the expiration date for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, we can ensure Michigan drivers don’t getting punished with a $200 ticket or a late fee because they couldn’t get an appointment at the secretary of state in time,” Senator Ruth Johnson said.

Johnson’s bill will take effect on April 1 and late fees will be waived until branch offices offer at least 8 hours of same-day, walk-in services.

“While it was good to see the secretary of state finally listening to Michigan families, adding more appointment slots for branch offices, and prioritizing services for people with disabilities — it’s not enough,” Johnson said. “The secretary of state created this issue and she needs to fix it. The decision to end same-day services and go to an appointment-only system does not work when people still can’t get an appointment for months in many areas.”