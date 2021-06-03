Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Michigan Senate and House vote on bill that lets businesses get reimbursed for sales taxes paid on COVID-related items

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this May 14, 2021, file photo, a worker wears a mask while prepares desserts at the Universal City Walk, in Universal City, Calif. California workplace regulators are considering Thursday, June 3, 2021, whether to end mask rules if every employee in a room has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, frustrating business groups by eying a higher standard than the state plans to soon adopt for social settings. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 09:30:27-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan businesses with COVID-19 safety protocols could retroactively seek a refund for sales taxes paid on personal protective equipment, disinfectants and plexiglass barriers under bills nearing the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Senate unanimously approved the Republican-sponsored legislation Wednesday.

It previously cleared the House but goes back for a final vote because changes were made.

The sponsor has said the cost of protective equipment is among the challenges businesses have faced in the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not clear if the Democratic governor will sign the tax break, which could reduce revenue by at least $18 million annually.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers