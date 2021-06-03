Michigan Senate and House vote on bill that lets businesses get reimbursed for sales taxes paid on COVID-related items

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan businesses with COVID-19 safety protocols could retroactively seek a refund for sales taxes paid on personal protective equipment, disinfectants and plexiglass barriers under bills nearing the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Senate unanimously approved the Republican-sponsored legislation Wednesday.

It previously cleared the House but goes back for a final vote because changes were made.

The sponsor has said the cost of protective equipment is among the challenges businesses have faced in the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not clear if the Democratic governor will sign the tax break, which could reduce revenue by at least $18 million annually.