Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin said she is under federal investigation for a video she made in November urging military members not to follow illegal orders.

Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin says she's under federal investigation for military video

Slotkin said she learned of the investigation from the office of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. In the video, Slotkin and other Democratic lawmakers encouraged service members to refuse illegal commands.

During a Wednesday interview, Slotkin said the Trump administration is weaponizing the government against people who disagree with the president.

"I'm just not going to roll over for that. I'm sorry. This is the United States of America, we have free speech and I am going to defend those values and push back," Senator Slotkin said.

Scripps News reached out to Pirro's office for comment but did not receive a response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

