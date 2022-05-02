Michigan residents can now use online tool to find COVID-19 treatment options

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state health department has announced a new feature that will help residents and health care providers find COVID-19 treatment options in Michigan.

The new tool is on the COVID-19 test finder, the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services said. People can search and find locations with therapeutic options available including monoclonal antibodies, antivirals and Evusheld.

Phone numbers, operating hours and availability of therapeutics are provided on the website.

“We are continuously striving to make COVID-19 treatments accessible to Michiganders,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the MDHHS chief medical executive. “This new feature removes barriers in accessing treatment by helping those in need of therapeutics easily find locations and the availability most convenient to them. We will continue to make improvements in accessing tools that help prevent and treat COVID-19.”

Oral antivirals can be found at Meijer, Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS and several independent pharmacies. A prescription from a physician is needed.

MDHHS says people who test positive for COVID-19 should speak with a doctor to see if a therapeutic treatment is recommended for them. The state health department is also urging people not to delay treatment as it must be taken early to be effective.

More information on therapeutics can be found on the state’s website. The new tool to find treatment can be found at solvhealth.com.

