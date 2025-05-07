Michigan Republicans propose legislation to ban medical gender-affirming care for transgender youth

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state.



Michigan Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, citing concerns about long-term impacts.

Opponents argue that such medical decisions should be left to parents, not restricted by the government.

The bill faces an uphill battle in the Democrat-led state senate and would need approval before reaching Governor Whitmer.

The legislation comes days after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a review of evidence and best practices for the treatment of minors identifying as transgender.

Republican State Representative Brad Paquette and Senator Thomas Albert said the bills are meant to protect minors in the future.

"Children cannot consent to maiming their healthy body for life in the name of care or in the name also of achieving something that cannot be achieved, and that's changing one's sex," Albert said.

Linda Sarnelli, a transgender woman and LGBTQ advocate, believes the final decision should be up to parents without government intervention.

"I think parents should be allowed to make these decisions without interference of the state government," Sarnelli said.

The Democratically controlled state senate would need to approve the bill to send it to Governor Whitmer's desk.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

