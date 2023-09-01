Michigan Republicans detail alleged voter fraud in 2020 Presidential Election

The Michigan Republican Party hosted a press conference covering alleged voter fraud in Michigan.

Leaders say GBI Strategies, a voter registration organization, allegedly submitted fake voter registration applications to Muskegon County.

They say the Democrat Party donated millions of dollars to the organization.

Thursday, leaders of the Michigan Republican Party addressed recent reports of alleged election corruption uncovered in Michigan.

Their focus centered around GBI Strategies, a voter registration organization republicans say is under investigation for allegedly submitting fake voter registration applications to Muskegon County in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Chairwoman, Kristina Karamo said millions of dollars were given to GBI Strategies from the Democrat party and Joe Biden.

Republican leaders also said Thursday that they stand by the group of 16 people who are accused of being false electors.

