Michigan Redistricting Commission begins remapping the state

Tuesday, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission began re-mapping electoral districts in a live-streamed Zoom

The commission was ordered to revisit the maps after federal judges found that the commission illegally used race in their mapping of multiple electoral districts

Emotions were high as multiple commissioners addressed allegations

(Transcript from full broadcast segment)

In light of recent controversy, the Michigan Redistricting Commission began re-mapping the state voting districts, Tuesday.

Emotions were high Tuesday, during a live-streamed district redrawing session held by the the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

After federal judges recently found that the commission illegally used race in their mapping of multiple electoral districts, the commission was ordered to revisit the maps.

The commission was transparent on how they would go about the process of redrawing and reviewing their documents and procedures. They also discussed tackling redrawing not only the maps judges found to be unconstitutional, but also neighboring districts that would be affected in the process.

Attorney Nate Fink made it clear that commissioners would be following the judges orders to avoid race in their decision making.

"As the court has explicitly instructed, the commission shall not consider race and draw lines based on race during this mapping process," stated Fink.

However, as the commission began its work, it became clear that it wouldn't be a smooth process. It's credibility was questioned early on, during the public comment session even before discussion of mapping began.

"You don't know the backdoor deals that these people have all made," a speaker joining the Zoom said.

Vice Chairperson Rebecca Szetela (N) echoed the sentiment, calling for a vote to remove Independent Commissioner Anthony Eid (N) from the redrawing process. She claimed the independent commissioner had partisan influence in mapping process the first time around.

She brought up his prior employment, saying, "The two previous segments of employment with APIA Vote-Michigan and also with Michigan Voices, both of which lobby us heavily, and that creates a conflict of interest potentially with map drawing at this point."

Eid denied the allegations. "There is absolutely nothing wrong with me taking a nonpartisan, non-for-profit community position, a year and two years after we're done drawing maps," he said.

The vote to prevent Eid from participating failed. Despite some in-fighting, the commission carried on with the multiple-hour session to determine what these new maps will looks like.

The commission will be working hard this month to meet a February 2 deadline ordered by federal judges, and they are expected to meet both in Zoom and in-person throughout January to get these maps redrawn.

