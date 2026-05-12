Michigan Moves Coalition launches statewide physical activity plan at Capitol rally

More than 600 Lansing-area students will gather on the Michigan State Capitol lawn Tuesday as the Michigan Moves Coalition officially launches the Michigan Physical Activity Plan, a statewide strategy to address physical inactivity across Michigan.

The event takes place May 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Michigan State Capitol, 100 N Capitol Ave, in Lansing.

Physical inactivity is a major driver of chronic disease, rising healthcare costs, and reduced quality of life, and remains under-identified and under-treated across Michigan's healthcare system.

The Capitol lawn will be transformed into a student playground with field day-style activities, including kickball, tug-of-war, and other movement-based activities. The activities are designed to demonstrate how physical activity can be integrated into everyday settings like schools and communities. Legislators have been invited to join the students.

A press conference on the Capitol steps will follow the student activities from noon to 1 p.m.

The Michigan Physical Activity Plan shifts the focus from individual behavior to coordinated systems change, aligning healthcare, education, business, and community systems to make movement accessible and integrated into daily life.

The launch brings together students, coalition partners, and policymakers to highlight the role of physical activity in health, education, and economic outcomes statewide.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.