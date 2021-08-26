Michigan man who plotted to kidnap Governor Whitmer sentenced to 6 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A key player and cooperator for the feds in the kidnapping plot against Governor Whitmer will spend more than six years behind bars.

Ty Garbin, the first and only conviction in this case so far, learned his fate Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

The government wanted to give Garbin a break here as he helped them to understand what was going on in the inside.

He could have faced several more years behind bars… but the judge also noted he came forward early and has shown remorse.

As for the other five charged federally, they’re awaiting trial in October.

Ty Garbin, the 25-year-old airplane mechanic who started helping the feds within weeks of his arrest, will spend the next 6.25 years in prison.

"I think it's a sentence that really truly does reflect two main things. Number 1. Ty's true, sincere, uber acceptance of responsibility. And the steps he's taken to make up for that," Garbin's attorney said.

Last fall, the feds raided Garbin’s home and foiled the alleged plot to not just kidnap, but kill the governor.

Investigators say the 14 men were angry over the governor's lockdown orders.

"I can't even begin to imagine the amount of stress and fear her family members felt due to my actions," Garbin said in court "For that, I am truly sorry."

In a statement, Governor Whitmer wrote this:

"The last 18 months have taken a toll on me. But this is bigger than me. It has taken a toll on my family, the community, the state, the nation, and democracy itself...I would like to acknowledge this defendant for taking responsibility, accepting the consequences of his actions, and assisting in bringing others to justice."

Prosecutors say Garbin will be a key witness for the government in the case against the remaining five federal defendants charged with kidnapping conspiracy. Four of the men are from Michigan. One is from Delaware. Their attorneys argue they were victims of entrapment by authorities.

"What he can do is tell what was in his mind at the time which is that this wasn't some fanciful plot. This was real. He can tell the government why he believes that other people had the same intent he did."

Attorneys for the other four federal defendants continue to push for more audio and video evidence collected by confidential informants to be released. So far, the government has pushed back.