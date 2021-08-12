Michigan lowers flags to honor identified MIA Korean War soldier

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state this Friday, Aug. 13 to honor the service of Korean War veteran Army Sgt. Jesse “Johnnie” D. Hill.

It coincides with the day of his funeral, according to a news release Thursday.

“Sergeant Hill served our country with honor and dignity,” Whitmer said. “After so many years of uncertainty, the return of Sergeant Hill’s remains will help to provide some closure to his family. I have lowered the flags to honor his life and serve as our state’s appreciation to finally have him home.”

Hill, a Highland Park native, was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War.

Back in 1950, his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir.

After the attack, Hill was listed as missing in action at 20 years old.

His remains were found and identified nearly 70 years after he was killed in the attack.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display their flags at half-staff.

To lower them to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Whitmer says flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, Aug. 14 unless otherwise notified.