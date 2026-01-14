Michigan legislature outlines 2026 priorities focusing on affordability and property tax reform

Michigan's new legislature is preparing to tackle key issues affecting residents across the state in the coming months, with both parties outlining distinct priorities for 2026.

Democratic priorities: Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks focuses on affordability measures including utility costs, childcare and government transparency.

Republican priorities: Speaker Matt Hall emphasizes education improvements, healthcare affordability and property tax reforms, with plans for legislation or constitutional amendment.

Community concerns: Lansing residents want community building programs and solutions to gun violence, particularly involving youth



Democratic leaders are focusing on affordability and accountability measures. Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks said her party understands the financial pressures facing families.

"We understand how difficult it is to have that uncertainty about your financial future and what it means for your family so we bring those stories with us," Brinks said.

The Democratic agenda includes addressing utility costs, childcare affordability and increasing transparency in state government.

Republican leadership has different priorities, with Speaker Matt Hall emphasizing education improvements, healthcare affordability and property tax reforms. Hall highlighted concerns about property taxes affecting longtime homeowners.

"Older people they've paid off their homes, they could still lose their homes because of the property taxes that are so high," Hall said.

Hall indicated his party will propose either legislation or a constitutional amendment later this year aimed at reducing property taxes for Michigan residents.

While lawmakers debate policy priorities, residents have their own concerns. At Middle Village in downtown Lansing, community members shared what they want to see addressed.

Britt Houze said he wants the state to focus on community building programs that encourage people to engage more with their neighborhoods.

"I would love the state to work on some type of policy or program that focuses on the community and building the community," Houze said.

Another resident, Ashia, expressed concerns about public safety, particularly gun violence involving young people.

"The gun violence and the crime—I think it's gotten out of control with the gun violence with the youth," she said.

As the legislature begins its work, these competing priorities will shape policy discussions throughout 2026.

