Michigan Legislature approves major boost in K-12 funding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have approved of a $17.1 billion K-12 budget, one that will eliminate a longstanding base per-student funding gap among districts and boost overall funding by 10%.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bill. Districts and charter schools will receive $8,700 in base per-student state aid, not including at least $1,093 more per pupil in federal funding from a rescue package.

Legislators embraced Whitmer’s proposal to expand state-funded preschool to 22,000 more 4-year-olds. They added $240 million to hire additional school nurses and counselors and $155 million to disburse up to $1,000 each to students struggling with reading.