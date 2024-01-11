Michigan legislative session begins - what to know in 2024

2024 legislative sessions began at the Capitol on Wednesday

This is the first session since early adjournment in November

(Transcript from full broadcast segment)

Wednesday, 2024 legislative sessions kicked off at the Capitol. Here's some things to keep an eye on from lawmakers...

As session returns, Democrats in the House are looking to pass legislation left on the table from November, when the last session adjourned early.

This includes multiple environmental, drug affordability, and education reform-focused legislation.

But efforts to pass bipartisan bills could remain an issue in the early months.

The House of Representatives remains deadlocked since two Democrats left office last year, creating a rare even split between Democrats and Republicans. Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for special primary and general elections to fill those vacant seats on January 30 and April 16.

Though Republicans have issues with several pieces of Democratic legislation, representatives like Rep. Graham Filler (R) have hope for bipartisan agreement between the parties.

"We need clean, reliable, energy and nuclear is a part of that, so we've got a big bill package coming that's bipartisan", Filler told me. "I think there will be some economic development ideas that maybe pull support from both sides. Other than that we'll sort of continue with our drum beat of pro-public safety, lower taxes, reliable clean energy, and hope that that carries over."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to hold her State of the State address later this month, where she's expected to cover plans and goals for Michigan throughout the year.

