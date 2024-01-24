Michigan lawmakers speak on upcoming State of the State address

Wednesday night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her sixth State of the State address

She's expected to cover multiple topics, including investments in education, free community college, affordable housing and boosting the state's economy

Michigan lawmakers spoke to us about their expectations for the event

(Transcript from full broadcast segment)

Tonight, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her State of the State address right here at the Capitol, to share her goals for Michigan.

People from all across Michigan will gather to hear Governor Gretchen Whitmer's sixth State of the State address, where she's expected cover multiple topics to tackle in 2024, including investments in education, affordable housing and boosting the state's economy.

Senator Sarah Anthony (D) said she hopes Governor Whitmer talks about ways to help those struggling in the state.

"I'm looking for ways we can lift people up from poverty, how we address our infrastructure, our crumbling roads and bridges," Sen. Anthony told me. "We need to do better."

Senator Sue Shink (D) echoed this, and added that she'd like to hear Whitmer discuss bringing jobs to the state, housing costs, and our environment.

“Things like making sure that our children have enough food to eat, that adults have a way to re-train if they need more skills to get a good job," Sen. Shink said. "That we do have good jobs across the sate, that we are working to address the housing gap, that we are working to make sure that our water and air and land stays clean or is cleaned up if it’s not.”

On the other side of the political aisle, it's a different vibe.

Senator Ruth Johnson (R) told me she's been disappointed in the governor's plan for education. A former teacher herself, Sen. Johnson wants to see Whitmer address student proficiency in reading and math, as well as cost of energy, and other issues.

"We can disagree on some issues, but we have to know that making sure our kids can read, making sure we have a grid that's reliable," said Sen. Johnson.

The address will begin at 7 p.m. in the Michigan House Chamber. Stay tuned to FOX 47 news for more updates.

