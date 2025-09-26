Michigan lawmakers reach budget deal, Budget details unknown

High spirits are emerging from lawmakers after the Governor announced that a deal is in place to finalize the budget, in hopes to avoid a government shutdown.

Michigan lawmakers have reached a budget agreement that will prevent a potential government shutdown.

The deal includes provisions for free school breakfast and lunch while cutting what Republicans call "pork spending."

About 22% of state workers live in Ingham County, making the avoidance of layoffs particularly significant for the area.

Speaker of the House Matt Hall says bills passed include new revenue for a roads plan and no tax on tips, overtime and social security, which he describes as a sign of good faith.

"We got three big bills through the House that gets us closer," Hall said.

The Republican Speaker also noted that the new budget "will also be smaller than the ones we've had in the past."

While many details remain unknown, including the total budget amount and specific allocations, Hall indicated that negotiations have included provisions for free breakfast and lunch in schools, but with cuts to other spending.

"Where you'll have free breakfast and lunch but you're going to cut a lot of this pork spending," Hall said.

Democratic State Representative Julie Brixie expressed relief that the budget agreement will prevent layoffs affecting local residents.

"Taking this first step and avoiding a shutdown is so important because about 22% of state workers live in Ingham County," Brixie said.

The Democratic representative added that the plan will cover Medicaid expansion and provide additional supports for children in schools.

"I'm really proud of the fact that we did come together and we did take that step," Brixie said.

Over the next few days, state leadership will finalize the details worth billions of dollars. When asked what he hopes gets accomplished on Tuesday, Hall outlined his priorities.

"Well I hope to deliver a bill to Governor Whitmer that eliminates the tax on tips, overtime and social security for Michigan workers, cuts waste fraud and abuse," Hall said.

Brixie simply stated her hope to "get it done and hope to get it done before midnight."

I will be following the budget process on Tuesday and reporting what it means for residents.

