Michigan lawmakers pass $80 billion state budget with focus on education and roads

State lawmakers have passed a budget that they say will come out to around $80 billion. The budget includes significant funding for education, road repairs, and tax relief for Michigan residents.

The budget provides over $10,000 per student for schools, ending months of uncertainty for educators.

A new road funding plan will generate more than $1 billion this year, increasing to $1.8 billion by 2030.

Michigan residents will pay no state or federal taxes on tips or overtime pay.

The budget is now on its way to the governor's desk after passing through the state legislature.

"Supporting public law enforcement with the public safety trust fund and finally fixing the damn roads without incurring more debt," GOP State Representative Ann Bollin said.

Schools finally have details on how much they will receive—ending months of uncertainty—with funding coming to over $10,000 per student. The plan also includes continued free breakfast and lunch and free pre-K for all.

"This budget demonstrates our commitment to the rich, diverse needs of families and kids across the state," Democratic State Representative Carol Glanville said.

The budget also includes a new road funding plan that makes sure money goes straight to neighborhood roads. The plan is expected to generate more than $1 billion this year, going up to

$1.8 billion by 2030.

"We have to fix our local roads. We can't use this money to create more waste, fraud and abuse in government," GOP Speaker of the House Matt Hall said.

Additionally, residents could see more money in their paychecks. There would be no state or federal taxes on tips or overtime.

"We are also continuing to make sure that when residents come to rely on state government, state government is there to help," Democratic State Representative Alabas Farhat said.

Residents won't see an increase or decrease in the state income tax rate in this budget.

