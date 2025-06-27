LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are working against the clock to finalize K-12 school funding as the July 1 deadline approaches. School districts across the state are facing uncertainty about their budgets as negotiations continue at the Capitol.

Lawmakers are negotiating K-12 education funding with just days before the July 1 deadline.

School districts are facing uncertainty as they plan their budgets for the upcoming school year without knowing state funding amounts.

Road project funding is also being negotiated alongside education spending.

WATCH: Michigan lawmakers push to finalize school funding before deadline

Michigan lawmakers negotiate to finalize school funding by July 1 deadline

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall, and representatives from the State Budget Office met Thursday in the Governor's office to continue negotiations on school funding levels and distribution methods.

The talks aren't limited to education. Speaker Hall confirmed that road project funding is also part of the ongoing negotiations.

Democratic State Representative Alabas Farhat pointed to delays in the process that have created the current time crunch.

"And it goes back to this, we're seeing a budget process that normally takes months to play out, playing out in the span of 4 to 5 days," Farhat said.

Hall committed to working through the weekend to meet the July 1 deadline, with both chambers looking towards reaching an agreement.

"Working over the weekend with our goal of still trying to get something done on roads and education by July 1," Hall said.

Hall said the funding negotiations do not include higher education or the other education budget bills introduced. Michigan State University begins their fiscal year July 1.

We will continue to provide updates on the K-12 funding bill and road funding plans as negotiations progress.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook