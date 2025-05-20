LANSING, Mich. — East Jackson Secondary School has already seen positive results from implementing a cell phone policy, as state officials look to create similar legislation across Michigan.



East Jackson Secondary School saw improved student focus and fewer discipline issues—up to 90% less drama—after implementing a cell phone policy.

Teachers and the principal report better classroom engagement and reduced distractions without phones.

Michigan lawmakers, backed by Governor Whitmer, are proposing statewide school phone policies, with differing approaches in the House and Senate.

WATCH HOW A CELL PHONE POLICY IN A SCHOOL DISTRICT IMPACTS LEARNING IN THE CLASSROOMS

Michigan lawmakers consider statewide cell phone restrictions in schools

Chris Knight, who has been a teacher for nearly 30 years, has witnessed firsthand the impact of phones in the classroom.

"It has really, at times, done some damage to the education process," Knight said.

East Jackson Secondary School implemented a cell phone policy for its students, which Knight believes has improved student engagement.

"I think they are more focused on us, more focused on what they need to do," Knight said.

Joel Cook, the school's principal, reports that student discipline issues have significantly decreased since the policy was implemented.

"When they took away the phones, our drama decreased about 80 or 90% because half of our discipline issues had to do with Snapchat," Cook said.

During her 2025 State of State address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on lawmakers to create legislation banning cell phones in schools. Now, lawmakers in both chambers are introducing plans to bring cell phone policies to schools statewide.

The Senate plan would allow schools to determine their own policies, while the House proposal would establish policies based on grade level, similar to East Jackson's approach.

When asked if he believes state intervention is necessary, Cook expressed support for the direction officials are taking.

"I do think the state is heading in the right direction. Again, anything in school you have to enforce the rules like you have to enforce laws…so as long as the state and schools find consistency in what they're doing, ultimately it's what's best for the student," Cook said.

For teachers like Knight, removing phones from classrooms helps students connect better with their education.

"I think it's better for them not to have the phones to not be so attached to them, to know they can get by without having their phone on them - that nothing is going to happen to them," Knight said.

Lawmakers will need to decide on one cell phone policy to sign into law.

