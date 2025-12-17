Michigan lawmakers consider repealing 'red flag' gun law amid heated debate

Michigan lawmakers are weighing whether to repeal the state's extreme risk protection order law, which allows firearms to be temporarily removed from individuals deemed at risk of harming themselves or others.

The debate drew passionate advocates from both sides to a packed Capitol hearing, with Republicans arguing the law unfairly targets law-abiding gun owners while law enforcement and advocacy groups defend its effectiveness.

Since implementation in early 2024, Ingham County has processed 18 cases resulting in the removal of firearms.

The debate drew passionate advocates on both sides to a packed hearing room at the state Capitol Wednesday, where Judiciary Chair Sarah Lightner noted the overwhelming response.

"I'm not going to read every single one of them because there's this many," Lightner said, referring to the numerous testimonies submitted.

GOP state Representative James DeSana, who supports repealing the law, argued it unfairly targets responsible gun owners.

"Why are we targeting the legal, law-abiding gun owners of Michigan by taking their guns away simply because of a threat," DeSana said.

Under the current law, police officers or family members can petition a judge for a temporary extreme risk protection order. If granted, the order can last up to 14 days without the gun owner's knowledge until a hearing is held.

Nick Buggia with the National Rifle Association criticized the legislation during the hearing.

"These so called red flag laws that this packet would repeal are a flagrant attack on due process," Buggia said.

However, some law enforcement agencies defend the law's effectiveness in protecting communities.

"Our experience with it since the passage is it's been an effective tool and we're in support of the maintenance of the law," said Aaron Huguley, deputy chief of the Southfield Police Department.

Rebecca Kasen with the Women's Center of Greater Lansing, who works with women who have utilized ERPOs, advocated for keeping the law in place.

"Watching it, watching the process with her, watching the process with the police because they were learning how to do it with her case, showed me how important these laws are," Kasen said.

According to the Ingham County Circuit Court office, since the law's implementation in early 2024, there have been 18 cases resulting in the removal of firearms.

The hearing Wednesday was for testimony only, providing a platform for vocal supporters and opponents to make their cases.

"There's a better way to handle this than taking away guns from law-abiding citizens," DeSana said.

A gun control advocate countered that perspective during testimony.

"Victims want safety, they want prevention, they want lives saved," the advocate said.

If the bill passes committee, it would need approval from the Republican-led House and Democratic-led Senate before reaching the governor's desk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

