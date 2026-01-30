Michigan lawmakers consider bills to ban immigration enforcement at sensitive locations

Michigan lawmakers heard nearly two hours of testimony Thursday on proposed bills that would ban immigration enforcement in sensitive community locations like places of worship, schools and hospitals.

Democratic state senators are considering legislation that would prohibit immigration enforcement in these areas, ban the state from sharing personal information with ICE without a warrant and restrict face masks for immigration officers.

Supporters say the measures are needed to protect vulnerable community members who are living in fear.

"They're afraid to leave their houses, they're afraid to go to church," Executive Director of Michigan Faith in Action Eileen Hayes said.

"They're afraid to lead their daily lives because they don't know what's going to happen to them," Hayes said.

Legislative Director for the Michigan Nurses Association Yousef Rabhi testified that medical facilities should remain safe spaces for all residents.

"Hospitals should be a place of healing and hope—not fear or terror," Rabhi said.

However, opponents argue the proposed legislation would interfere with federal immigration enforcement and potentially endanger officers.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform criticized one provision that would restrict face coverings for immigration officers.

"SB 510 demonizes law enforcement officers who are simply trying to protect their identity and keep them and their families safe," State and Local Engagement Director with the Federation for American Immigration Reform Shari Rendall said.

Republican state senator and GOP chairman Jim Runestad questioned the legality of the proposed measures, citing the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution.

"This is like an exercise in futility here because all of what we are doing is illegal, what we are doing, under the supremacy clause," Runestad said.

The supremacy clause establishes that federal law takes precedence when state laws conflict with the Constitution or federal legislation.

States like California have enacted similar laws restricting state cooperation with federal immigration enforcement at sensitive locations. Courts have generally upheld these laws as long as they don't actively obstruct federal agents and only establish rules for state agencies.

The committee did not advance the bills Thursday, but supporters emphasized the urgency of their concerns.

"They are now in fear for their lives, for their livelihoods, for their jobs. It is not okay," Rabhi said.

GOP House Speaker Matt Hall was unable to provide comment on whether he would consider the legislation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

