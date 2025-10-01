Michigan lawmakers approve temporary spending plan as budget is finalized

State lawmakers approved a short-term spending plan just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.



The over $1.5 billion temporary plan will last seven days while lawmakers finalize the full budget.

Democratic and Republican leaders announced they have reached a framework agreement on the full budget.

The proposed budget will include record education funding and continued free meals for all students.

"The constitutionally required timeline where the government can no longer spend money is right now," GOP Majority Floor Leader Bryan Posthumus said.

State leadership says the over $1.5 billion plan will last until the budget is finished sometime this week.

"It'll last seven days. It is so we have time to finish writing the bill. We do have a budget agreement," Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks said.

State Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Governor Gretchen Whitmer are Democrats, while Speaker of the House Matt Hall is a Republican. All three said last Thursday they had a "framework" of a budget.

According to the Governor, the plan would protect Medicaid, include record-high education funding, as well as public safety investments and continued free breakfast and lunch for all students.

"We're showing a way that we can come together on bipartisan common sense wins, whether that's quality public schools, that's long-term road funding, and that making sure we're funding our public safety," Democratic Minority Leader Ranjeev Puri said.

But GOP Speaker of the House Matt Hall said the budget would be smaller than last year's $82.5 billion plan.

"So when you're delivering a budget that's smaller than the one last year, what you're doing is starting to roll some of that waste, fraud and abuse back that we've seen growing over the last few years," Hall said.

As for when the budget will be finished and signed, lawmakers say it should be done soon.

"My expectation right now, and this isn't set in stone, is sometime on Thursday," Posthumus said.

"We'll make sure people are briefed, and we will vote it out as soon as possible," Brinks said.

