Michigan is asking kids to name the state mascot

The state of Michigan announced a coloring and naming contest for our state's mascot

The contest celebrates 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence

You can also submit ideas about what America means to you to be featured on the The America250 Commission website

(Transcript from full broadcast segment)

Calling all young artists across our neighborhoods!

This July marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the state of Michigan is asking for your help to represent our state.

State leaders are asking kids to color, and submit name ideas for our state's mascot, to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

The winner's suggested name will become the name of our state mascot, and they'll also get 12 issues of Michigan History for Kids Magazine.

They are also asking Michiganders of all ages to submit stories, videos, photos, artwork, or anything that inspires them to share what America means to them. You can submit your ideas to the America250 Commission website, at America250.org.

Submissions are due by the Fourth of July, and can be sent electronically or sent in the mail to the addresses below.

Send by mail: 7435 Westshire Drive, Lansing, MI 48917

Send electronically: america250mi@gmail.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook