Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Michigan House votes to move August primary to June

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
A vote here sign is seen outside a polling place during the South Carolina primary, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2020 South Carolina Primary
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 12:24:51-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s August primary date would be moved six weeks earlier, to June, and the state would be required to more quickly check if ballot drives have submitted enough qualifying signatures for the general election under bills advancing in Lansing.

Michigan has three regular election dates: in May, August — when the primary is held — and November.

The House voted 63-46 Tuesday, with many Democrats and some Republicans in opposition, to consolidate the May and August elections into one on the third Tuesday in June, starting next year.

The Senate will consider the bill next.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy