Michigan House votes to move August primary to June

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s August primary date would be moved six weeks earlier, to June, and the state would be required to more quickly check if ballot drives have submitted enough qualifying signatures for the general election under bills advancing in Lansing.

Michigan has three regular election dates: in May, August — when the primary is held — and November.

The House voted 63-46 Tuesday, with many Democrats and some Republicans in opposition, to consolidate the May and August elections into one on the third Tuesday in June, starting next year.

The Senate will consider the bill next.