Michigan House passes $75.8B budget

Michigan lawmakers have finalized a state budget of more than $75 billion and will send it to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for final approval

The State House and Senate voted on bills through the night after missing their self-imposed July 1 deadline.

“We’ll stay as late as we need to to get a deal done that works for the state,” Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn) said Thursday night. “We’ll stay here til the night, early morning, and these shutters open up so maybe we’ll watch the fireworks on the fourth together.”

Rep. Mike Harris, Republican Majority Caucus Whip, added: “I have no problem staying up all night, and I’m ready to rock and roll.”

House Speaker Matt Hall announced Wednesday that Democrats and Republicans had reached an agreement on the budget.

Lawmakers said the budget will not increase taxes and will result in a smaller overall budget than last year’s.

Lawmakers announced late last month they had reached a "framework" for a budget deal.

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