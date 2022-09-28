Michigan House Appropriations Committee chair resigns

LANSING, Mich. — Republican Representative Thomas Albert from Lowell has resigned as chair of the Michigan House Appropriations Committee.

He says it's because he can't support a new budget supplemental bill because he believes a recession is coming.

Albert released a statement detailing his decision to resign.

“I cannot support the supplemental budget measure that is before the Legislature today. As I said at the beginning of this month -- now is not the time for the state to commit to spending more money. We are in the beginning stages of a global recession and we still don’t know how bad the economy will get in the coming months. We simply do not know if tax revenues will come into the state as we anticipated previously. The wise thing to do is keep money on hand to ensure we can fulfill budget commitments already signed into law, and possibly return money to Michigan taxpayers struggling with inflation. With all of the uncertainty in the economy today, we should not be making new spending commitments.



“Increased government spending has fueled inflation and played a major part in the economic struggles we face today. Additional spending would just make things worse. The measure the Legislature is considering today is reckless and irresponsible to taxpayers, and I will be voting against it.



“The Appropriations chair is appointed by the Speaker, and they should have compatible visions for the committee’s work. I am stepping aside so the Speaker may appoint a new chair.



“I would like to thank the Speaker for the opportunity to lead this committee, and express my gratitude for legislators on both sides of the aisle who worked through the budget process to help Michigan residents, communities and taxpayers.”





Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube