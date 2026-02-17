The love in this Jackson home isn't defined by blood.

Erika LaFountain has been caring for Ricky in Jackson for over 10 years, transitioning from family friend to full-time homecare worker.

Governor Whitmer's $88.1 billion budget proposal would raise homecare wages to $17 an hour to address worker shortages.

Advocates say the proposed wage increase isn't enough and worry about sustainable funding to address the 20% vacancy rate in Michigan's homecare sector



Erika LaFountain has been by Ricky's side for more than 10 years, going from family friend to full-time caregiver after meeting him through her younger sister at school.

Michigan homecare workers could see wage increase under Whitmer's budget proposal

"We have an actual family thing going on," LaFountain said.

As a homecare worker, LaFountain provides Ricky with care from his home while going far beyond basic duties.

"He wants to go for a walk in the woods — like can we go fishing, can we go on a hike?" LaFountain said.

But caring for others doesn't always come with financial gain. Governor Gretchen Whitmer's $88.1 billion budget proposal would raise home care wages to $17 an hour.

I didn't hear back from House Leadership about the proposal, but even if it does go through, advocates say it's not enough.

"We still don't think that's enough," said Sherri Boyd, executive director of ARC Michigan.

Boyd says there's a 20% vacancy rate in the homecare sector and if pay increases, it needs to be guaranteed.

"We need to make sure the budget allocations that is being budgeted is enough money to actually do what we say we want to do, which is getting the starting wage to over $17 an hour," Boyd said.

Back with LaFountain and Ricky, their relationship represents a family built on care.

"That's my goal with Ricky. To make him happy, keep everyone happy," LaFountain said.

Their bond is rooted in compassion — one they hope lasts another decade.

"I say this all the time: who will take care of the care providers?" Ricky said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

