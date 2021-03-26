Michigan GOP Chair calls top Dems 'three witches,' references assassination when crowd asks about Meijer, Upton

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — At an Oakland County Republican event, Michigan GOP Chair Ron Weiser repeatedly called Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson the “three witches,” and referenced assassination when asked how to get two sitting GOP congressmen out of office.

In a speech to the North Oakland Republican Club Thursday night, Weiser told the crowd that the party’s top priority was raising resources to campaign against the state’s top-elected Democrats, who he called the “three witches.”

“Our job now is to soften up those three witches and make sure we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake.” Weiser said in a video first reported by The Detroit News and reviewed by FOX 17.

Michigan GOP Chair Ron Weiser talking about Whitmer, Nessel and Benson:



“Our job now is to soften up those three witches and make sure we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake.”



(h/t @CraigDMauger) https://t.co/W8nT4KaXKC pic.twitter.com/2WBD4jLIrA — Aaron Parseghian (@AaronParseghian) March 26, 2021

Weiser's "burning at the stake" comment comes less than a year after the FBI foiled a credible plot to kidnap and harm Michigan's governor.

RELATED: The 13 men charged in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Later in the video, Weiser is asked by a member of the crowd what the plan is for U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Grand Rapids) and Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph), two of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the deadly attack on the Capitol.

RELATED: Meijer, Upton among 10 Republicans to support Trump's impeachment

At first, Weiser says “that’s up to the voters, the primary voters.”

When pressed by the crowd who called them the “witches in our own party,” Weiser is heard saying, “Other than assassination, I have no other way other than voting out. Okay?"

"You people have to go out there and support their opponents. You have to do what you need to get out the vote in those areas. That's how you beat people," Wesier added.

Weiser is serving his third non-consecutive term leading Michigan’s GOP after being elected February. He also serves as a member of the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents.

In a statement, Michigan GOP Communications Director Ted Goodman said, "There is no story here. Chairman Weiser and our executive director, Jason Roe, both made very clear that it is up to the voters to determine the nominees of the Republican Party, and to suggest anything else is dishonest and irresponsible. This is a distraction from the Governor's failed response to the pandemic that ruined tens of thousands of small businesses, destroyed our school children's education and resulted in unnecessary deaths inside nursing homes."

RELATED: A 'big lie' and a big divide; which path will Michigan GOP take?

Weiser took to Twitter this evening saying his words were taken out of context and that he "would never advocate violence."

I want to thank my friends and supporters who sent me thoughtful feedback today. I made some comments that are clearly being taken out of context. While I should have chosen my words more carefully, anyone who knows me understands I would never advocate for violence. (1/3) — Ron Weiser (@RonaldWeiser) March 26, 2021

I’ve spoken with Rep(s) Upton and Meijer personally. My off-the-cuff comments received more scrutiny from the media and leftists in the last 24 hours than the governor’s handling of COVID, the deaths she caused in nursing homes and unemployment issues impacting too many (2/3) — Ron Weiser (@RonaldWeiser) March 26, 2021