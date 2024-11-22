Michigan GOP and Democratic parties in search of new leadership

Post-2024 election, both GOP and Democratic parties are gearing up for new leadership.

Donald Trump nominated Michigan GOP chair Pete Hoekstra as U.S. Ambassador to Canada.

Norm Shinkle praises Hoekstra for reforming Michigan's Republican Party.

Democratic Party chair Lavora Barnes announced she will not seek re-election.

Both parties are looking for new leaders with strong track records and unity.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

While many neighbors are starting to relax after the 2024 general election, there is another group of neighbors gearing up for their next step.

"Looking towards 2026 with the Governor, hopefully Senator Peters returning to the Senate," Ingham county chair Brian Jackson said.

"Secretary of State, Attorney General, it's a big slate," Ingham county GOP chair Norm Shinkle said.

But big changes are coming to the state's political party leadership.

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump nominated current Michigan GOP chairman Pete Hoekstra to be the U.S Ambassador to Canada.

"The two of them working together helped Michigan go over to president trump," Shinkle said.

Elected as chairman in January 2024, Ingham county GOP chair Norm Shinkle says Hoekstra reformed the state's republican party.

"We kind of lost our way for about a year and Pete with the help of a lot of us helped put it back on track," Shinkle said.

And the GOP isn't the only party looking for new leadership.

Three-time Democratic Party chair Lavora Barnes announced she would not be seeking re-election.

"The kind of leadership Lavora bought was great and now looking at someone to continue that," Jackson said.

And Ingham county Democratic chair Brian Jackson says it's important for the Democratic party to find a new chairperson soon.

"The one thing you can't stop is the election. The clock is always ticking," Jackson said.

So what are both political parties looking for?

"This is a republican party heavily influenced by our leader President Trump so I think that's a factor. I think getting someone getting people united without infighting," Shinkle said.

"Someone who has experience running for office. Someone who has a track record of a successful elections and have relationships across our state," Jackson said.

The expected election for the GOP chairperson is in February and the Democratic election in March.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook