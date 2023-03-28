Michigan flags lowered to half-staff to honor victims of Nashville shooting

LANSING, Mich. — In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that U.S. and Michigan state flags within the Capitol Complex and public grounds be lowered to half-staff.

This proclamation comes following the mass shooting that occurred at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, Monday where three adults and three children were killed.

“Once again, we mourn for a community impacted by gun violence,” said Gov. Whitmer in a press statement. “Just over a month after a shooting on a campus at Michigan State, an elementary school in Tennessee is now the site of more senseless carnage. We must hold this community close and commit to pursuing commonsense action that saves lives. Michiganders stand with Tennesseans through this tragedy.”

Along with public locations, Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display their flags at half-staff.

Flags will be displayed at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31, to honor the victims of the shooting.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook