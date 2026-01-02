Michigan faces major changes in 2026 with new governor race and minimum wage increase

Michigan voters will face major decisions in 2026 as the state prepares for significant political and economic changes.

Minimum wage increases by $1.25 starting Thursday as part of a plan to reach $15/hour by 2030.

New marijuana and fuel taxes taking effect Thursday will fund local road improvement projects across the state



The November 3 midterm elections will determine the balance of power in both Congress and the state capitol, according to MSU policy professor Matt Grossmann. Voters will have quite a bit to decide, he said.

Starting Thursday, workers will see the minimum wage increase by $1.25 as part of a phased plan to raise it to $15 per hour by 2030. On the flip side, unemployment benefits will also increase to up to $530 per week for a maximum of 26 weeks.

New development projects could begin this spring following lawmakers' approval of a road funding plan during the budget process. The plan will fund neighborhood roads throughout the state.

"We are ensuring in our plan that the money goes to roads, and it specifically goes to local roads—the type of roads you take from the driveway to the highway in your local neighborhoods and communities," GOP Speaker Matt Hall said.

A 24% tax on marijuana and a 52-cent fuel tax, both taking effect Thursday, will pay for these road projects.

