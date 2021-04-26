Michigan expected to lose congressional seat when Census apportionment data gets released

(WSYM) — The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a virtual news conference on Monday afternoon releasing the population totals for the country and the states, as well as the congressional apportionment totals for each state.

Every 10 years, the Census is conducted which gives the congressional apportionment totals for every state. That means some states could lose or gain a congressional seat or seats depending on the population.

Michigan, which currently has 14 congressional seats, is expected to lose a seat and go down to 13, according to projections.

That loss also means the number of Michigan Electoral College votes will drop from 16 to 15.

Other Midwest states that are projected to lose a seat include Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Florida, Oregon, Arizona, North Carolina, Montana and Colorado are projected to pick up a seat, while Texas is expected to add several seats.

Michigan has lost at least one seat after every Census going back to the 1970s.

Between 1973-1982, there were 19 congressional seats. That went down to 18 in 1983, 16 seats in 1993, 15 in 2003 and then 14 in the last decade.

Michigan's population is estimated at 9,986,857 from July 2019, according to the Census Bureau. The population peaked at 10,055,315 in 2004, according to the data.

While the state's population is growing, the state isn't growing as fast as others which is why it is likely losing a seat.

This is also the first year an independent commission will re-draw Michigan's political lines. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has been meeting to re-draw the lines, which was previously done by the party in control of the legislature. That was until 2018 when voters passed a proposal to create the commission.

Made up of four Republicans, four Democrats and five Independents, the commission is also asking the Michigan Supreme Court to extend its deadline to submit re-drawn maps due to a delay in the census data.

Under the proposal passed in 2018 that created the MICRC, the commission is supposed to make maps available to the public by Sept. 17 so there can be 45 days of public comment. The problem, according to the lawsuit, is that the U.S. Census Bureaus won't have official reapportionment data until Sept. 30.

Benson and the commission are now asking the court to move the deadline for maps to be available to Dec. 11, and the final maps to be approved on Jan. 25, 2022.

Michigan has one of the most gerrymandered legislative maps in the country, and the proposal creating the commission looked to end that.