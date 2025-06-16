LANSING, Mich. — Michigan schools face uncertainty as state budget negotiations stall between the House and Senate, leaving educational institutions in limbo about funding for the upcoming school year.

Schools across Michigan are struggling with budget planning as state lawmakers fail to reach an agreement.

The state's fiscal year begins July 1, but schools need funding clarity before students return in August.

Political experts say the communication breakdown between legislative leaders is at the heart of the impasse.

Arnold Weinfeld, associate director for the non-partisan Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, says the situation is causing significant concern in educational communities.

WATCH: Michigan schools face uncertainty as state budget negotiations reach stalemate

Michigan education budget stalemate raises concerns for schools

"Some of the budgets last week that were released caused a lot of angst in the K-12 and higher education communities," Weinfeld said.

When I talked with him Monday, he echoed something I've heard from many schools in our neighborhoods—the challenges of not knowing how much money is coming from the state.

"With a July 1 fiscal year start, you'd like to know what monies are going to be available to you so that when students come back in August, both at the college and K-12 level, you're ready to go," Weinfeld said.

Currently, budget plans to fund schools appear to be at a stalemate. Leadership in both the House and Senate claim the other chamber's budget bill is unworkable.

When asked what needs to happen next between the Senate and House, Weinfeld's answer was straightforward.

"They need to negotiate," he said.

Adrian Hemond, a former staffer for the Democratic House in 2007 during another period of split government, offered a stark assessment of the situation.

"We shut the government down," Hemond said, referring to past impasses. "You know the first thing that needs to happen is that the Speaker of the House and the Senate Majority Leader need to be on speaking terms."

Republican Speaker Matt Hall has previously indicated that communication with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks has been limited.

Jason Cabel Roe, a Republican political and communications strategist, suggested the power dynamics might be shifting.

"When you have the governor and Speaker Hall kind of working together and excluding Winnie Brinks, she's not as relevant to the deal-making happening moving forward," Roe said.

Roe believes mounting pressure from schools could force Democrats to negotiate.

"They're going to force them to the table on some of the things the speaker is looking for," he said.

As the budget deadline approaches, Weinfeld emphasized the urgency of the situation.

"So it's time to get serious. Time to get serious," he said.

