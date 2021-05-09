Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Michigan DNR: Mute swan deaths not due to poisoning

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michigan DNR logo
DNR File photo
DNR
Posted at 7:31 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 07:31:04-04

(AP) — State officials have eliminated poisoning as the cause of death of some mute swans at a small suburban Detroit lake and put the blame on a disease caused by a parasite.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says necropsies on three of eight of the birds conservation recovered since January from Maceday Lake in Waterford Township determined they were killed by a disease caused by parasitic flatworm that's found in certain freshwater snails.

A DNR wildlife pathologist says it's not certain what killed a dozen swans this past winter at the same lake northwest of Detroit, but it's highly likely that they also died from the disease.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers