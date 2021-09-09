Watch
Michigan, Detroit seek $204K for fighting election lawsuit

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell leaves federal court in Washington. Attorneys are seeking $204,000 in fees for successfully defending Detroit and Michigan from a post-election lawsuit filed by lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump. The tally filed Wednesday, Sept. 8, came two weeks after a judge said the lawyers, including Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, would pay a penalty for pursuing the case. The final figure will be determined later.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 2:57 PM, Sep 09, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys for Detroit and the state of Michigan are seeking $204,000 in fees for successfully defending a post-election lawsuit filed by lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump.

The tally was filed two weeks after a judge said the lawyers would pay a penalty for pursuing the case.

The final figure will be determined later.

Trump voters filed a lawsuit in November after Michigan’s vote in favor of Joe Biden was certified.

They claimed fraud and wanted voting machines impounded.

Federal Judge Linda Parker says the lawsuit was a sham.

