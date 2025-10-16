Michigan considers updating health education standards to include gender identity topics

The Michigan Department of Education is weighing a proposal to revise its health education standards, which would change how schools address topics including gender, sexual orientation and emotional development.

The proposed updates have sparked debate among parents and educators across the state.

"This sort of steps on their toes a little bit," said Mike Wilk, a father of two.

The proposal breaks down instruction by grade level. For children younger than 6th grade, the focus would center on emotional awareness. Beginning in 6th grade, schools would discuss gender identity, expression and orientation, including how people may be attracted to people of the same gender.

"Children and even young adults mature at very different rates," Wilk said.

By high school, the education would shift toward teaching respect and discouraging bullying based on those characteristics.

"The concept of introducing these categories as early as they are, in particular, a lot of parents find that offensive by stepping on their toes and stepping into a role they have," Wilk said.

Supporters argue that the changes focus on understanding and acceptance.

"It's about helping them understand each other and the world around them," said Taryn Gal, executive director of the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health.

Gal believes it's time to modernize the standards.

"We know how much has changed and current science and student realities over the course of almost 20 years," Gal said.

State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh noted that schools using the standards would still be required to notify parents, allow them to review materials and permit students to opt out.

Despite these provisions, Wilk hopes the board will reconsider the proposal.

"What I hope the MDE does: take a step back, say, is this really the time to be doing this, shelve this, table it, put it away," Wilk said.

