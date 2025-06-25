LANSING, Mich. — The County Road Association of Michigan is raising awareness about a potential road funding initiative that would charge drivers based on how much they use the roads.



The road usage charge would develop a system where residents pay based on miles driven to fund road projects.

Officials say the initiative is needed because more fuel-efficient vehicles are generating less gas tax revenue.

Both the governor and state senate have included the pilot program in their budgets.

Leaders gathered Tuesday at the Capitol to explain that this would begin as a pilot program to gather feedback from Michigan residents.

WATCH: Michigan explores new road funding model based on miles driven

Michigan considers road usage charge to fund infrastructure projects

The proposed road usage charge aims to create a sustainable funding source for Michigan's infrastructure as traditional gas tax revenue declines.

"Our old tax system was perfect, it didn't get any better than that as far as fair... so if that goes down, guess what, we are going to have a harder and harder time taking care of our roads and bridges," a County Road Association representative said.

The initiative comes as transportation officials across the country grapple with declining gas tax revenues due to more fuel-efficient vehicles and electric cars on the roads.

Michigan isn't alone in exploring this funding model. According to officials, 43 states are considering implementing a road usage charge system.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

